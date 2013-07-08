Developing Tourism Industry in Meghalaya

By HH Mohrmen

Since the state government gave tourism the status of an industry, much water has flowed down the bridge, but this sector is yet to develop to its fullest potential. Except for few private initiatives in eco tourism, the unique selling points of the tourism in Meghalaya are still the three Ss’ that is Shillong-Smit-Sohra. The other tourist spots in the other parts of the state are still out of bounds even for domestic tourists.

Tourism industry could be a major employment generation industry in the state, but this potential has not been exploited to the full. There are only few takers for develop tourism as an industry in Meghalaya. Samarakshan Trust of Garo hills has done a commendable job not only in introducing eco-tourism in and around Baghmara but more importantly it has been able to convince the local stake holders in joining the venture and also to see the benefits of conserving nature. Similarly, there are young entrepreneurs in other parts of the state like the Backpack group, the collaboration between the PAT’s and the Tourism society of Shnongpdeng, the Ialong Tourism development society which have initiated eco-tourism startups in their respective areas. Then there is the example of Mawlynnong with the cleanest village tag which has gained prominence and maybe few more ventures elsewhere in the state, but these ventures are still too few to make a difference. Tourism is still not the driver for employment generation.

In Jaintia hills Tei Hing a young entrepreneur started an eco-lodge in Nangbah village, but except for few lodges and hotels with few rooms, accommodation in the district in abysmally low. The irony is not the lack of place to accommodate tourists, but the government’s outdated policy which in spite of ample room space available, has not been put to use. Jowai has one government Circuit House, one PWD Inspection Bungalow, and departments like the Forest and Soil Conservation have their own guest houses, but the rooms in these buildings have not been fully utilized. Many a times, these houses and bungalows remain unused because officers rarely stay overnight when they visit the place for inspection work. The government can initiate changes and start a new policy to allow individuals or SHGs to run these IBs and guest houses on a PPP mode and make the space available for all visitors. Some of these IBs/Guest houses which are located in the rural areas could also be an ideal places where people from the city could spend the weekend to get away from their weekly ordeal. During winter people from the hills can travel to the villages in the lower altitudes with warmer climes to escape the cold. These government IBs and guest houses are located across the state. If these government buildings are leased out to private individuals or SHGs it will help create tourism entrepreneurs all over the state and many more youths will be employed in these setups.

This is not a brand new idea; in fact the tourism department has already had a similar initiative when the Orchid Inn in Thadlaskein Lake near Jowai was let out to a private enterprise. This is one of the most successful ventures in Jaintia hills. Similar arrangements can be made with the IBs and the Guest Houses in the state and the government can perhaps help provide skill development to the young entrepreneurs to run their businesses. There are many young people with degrees in tourism management and we also have the Institute of Hotel Management in the state. Perhaps the government can invite these young people and rope in institutes like the IHM and Martin Luther Christian University (MLCU) to create a viable tourism development policy in the state. The government can also seek the help of the above institutes in providing cooking skills or housekeeping skills to the young people.

In Jaintia hills there is a huge potential to develop tourism in both the districts, but because of the lack of proper accommodation and also because there are no organized tour operators in the area, these attractive spots and destinations remain unexploited. Consequently only a few visitors know of these places and fewer still visit them. The district has more sacred groves than any other and some much bigger than Mawphlang; there are lakes like the Thadlaskein and Umhang in Bataw village which can be developed. There are old Hindu temples in Borkhat and Nartiang. Nartiang also has the monoliths which are under the archeological survey of India. The district is also blessed with cascading waterfalls and rolling hills, pottery village and what have you.

The War Jaintia or the Amlarem area is also blessed with many potential tourist spots both natural and man made. In the Amlarem area the pitcher plant is a famous plant that should attract botanists and florists. In Syndai there are sculptures and a bathing place of the erstwhile queen. In fact War Jaintia can be called the land of the living root-bridges and stone bridges. There are five living root-bridges in the Padu Nongbareh and Kudeng circuit and were four stone bridges from Thlumuwi to Syndai on the India-Bangladesh border. And perhaps it is not wrong to say that Jaintia hills is also the cave capital of the state if not of the country. I hope Bryan Kharpran Daly will agree. Sadly there is no effort from the government to promote cave tourism in areas like Nongkhlieh, Pala and Semasi.

What is lacking is a vision and a policy which is practicable. The department needs to be innovative and we also need a government which has the vision and the will to bring change and create employment avenues for the youth of the State. The tourism department only needs to think out of the box and initiate policies which can help boost tourism in the state, and also help improve the economy of the state.