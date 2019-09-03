School body refutes villagers’ claim of NCTE norm violation  

TURA: The managing committee of Ashugre Deficit Upper Primary School in West Garo Hills which was earlier accused of illegally appointing an Assistant Teacher in the school has refuted the claim made by villagers and asserted that there was no violation of the NCTE norms during the appointment.

In their counter complaint to the Sub Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) of the district, the authority clarified that the advertisement given out in a local daily on August 11 were as per the NCTE norms and as laid down by the Director of Educational Research and Training (DERT).

“Ten candidates were found eligible, out of which only 7 candidates had turned up for the interview. The candidate who was selected for the post has all the required qualifications as laid down by NCTE norms,” the managing committee said.

The Bio data of the selected candidate was also submitted along with the complaint to substantiate their claim.