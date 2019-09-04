Harijan Colony discussion after Assembly session

SHILLONG: The High Level Committee (HLC) will meet after the Assembly session to discuss the Harijan Colony issue.

Chairman of the HLC and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Tuesday that the meeting to discuss the pending matter will be held once the session is over on September 13.

The HLC may also discuss whether to extend the deadline for the Harijan Colony residents to submit documents though the decision has to be made by the Shillong Municipal Board.

The deadline for the Harijan Colony residents to submit the relevant papers claiming ownership has expired on August 31.

Harijan Panchayat Committee secretary Gurjit Singh recently said the residents are collecting relevant documents to be submitted to the concerned authorities.

The Harijan Committee filed a special leave petition before the Supreme Court regarding the matter and the court has issued notice to the government.