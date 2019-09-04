HYC meets DGP, demands to revive infiltration directorate

After-effect of Assam NRC

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has called for re-activating the Directorate of Infiltration apprehending influx into the state from Assam in the wake of publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the neighbouring state.

In this regard, a delegation of HYC met the Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday to apprise him of the problem of illegal influx.

HYC president Robert Kharjahrin said the Directorate of Infiltration is ridden with multiple problems and requested the DGP to increase its manpower.

“There has to be special units of the Directorate to maintain a constant check,” he said.

Asserting that people excluded from the NRC will in all likelihood not be deported to Bangladesh, he said Meghalaya could turn out to be a safe haven for them.

‘‘With the NRC conducted only in Assam, those excluded will eye other states and try to get their rights as citizens of India. Coupled with the fact that there is no Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, we will be the first victim of NRC,” Kharjahrin said.

In a memorandum submitted to the DGP, the organisation sought effective steps to prevent illegal entry and settlement of foreign nationals in the state including 24X7 check gates on each and every road both at the inter-state and international borders of Meghalaya.

Stating that the Village Defence Party (VDP) should be watchful of immigrants, Kharjahrin said they should be strengthened to monitor people.

He added that the dorbar shnong should maintain registers to detect any new resident and submit the names of all the residents to the officer in charge of the respective police stations twice a year.

He also stressed on coordination between the dorbar shnong and the police to check influx.