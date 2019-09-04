Meghalaya more vulnerable post NRC: KHNAM

Accord top priority to curb influx, party urges govt

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has appealed to the Meghalaya government to address the issue of illegal influx with all seriousness given that the “state has now become more vulnerable to infiltration from Assam” in the wake of publication of the NRC.

Over 19 lakh people have been excluded from the citizens’ register in neighbouring Assam and not just Meghalaya, there is a perceived threat that a good section of the “left out” people might try to “illegally” enter and settle in the other Northeastern states.

“The possibility of illegal infiltration into Meghalaya post final NRC in Assam has increased manifold. We have always been victims of illegal influx and no government has so far been able to address this issue with seriousness,”KHNAM youth wing, president Thomas Passah told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

Outlining a slew of steps for the state government to take while according top priority to curb influx, Passah said given the present situation it was imperative to implement the inner line permit (ILP) system in the state at the earliest.

“A cut-off year/date must be established to prevent entry of illegal immigrants and to detect and deport the illegal immigrants who have been taking shelter in the state. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) also needs to be more proactive and vigilant during these hours of need by undertaking regular checking of labour licences from time to time and place to place,” Passah said.

He said additional forces, including reserve battalions and flying squads, should be deployed in the areas bordering Assam.

“The state government could also write or instruct the village heads or dorbar shnong to be vigilant and not to allow illegal immigrants enter their jurisdiction or to employ them in any manner,” the KHNAM leader said.

Passah further said advisories should be issued to house owners in the towns to verify the identity of tenants from the authorities concerned and not to let out their premises to suspicious people.

“Besides, effective standard operating procedures must be put in place to prevent infiltration at check-points,” he said.

“As a party we have been vigilant and the same will be continued along with a series of programmes to curb influx. We will not tolerate any elements that threaten our identity and challenges the identity of our people,” Passah said.