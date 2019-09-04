RV Vaccine launched in SGH

TURA: As part of the government’s initiative to prevent the spread of the disease, the Rotavirus Vaccine was launched for South Garo Hills District on Wednesday at Baghmara Civil Hospital Conference Hall.

Speaking during the launching, DRDA Project Director, M T Sangma informed that Rotavirus is a very infectious disease which is the leading cause of diarrhoea among young children and therefore, taking precautionary measures by vaccinating children is the safest way to prevent them from contracting this virus. He urged the gathering to get their children vaccinated and to avail all of such benefits that the Government is giving free of cost.

Earlier, DM&HO from Baghmara, Dr Lily Sengme Marak informed the gathering about Rotavirus and its dangers. Stating that Rotavirus mostly affects babies and younger children, Sangma informed that symptoms of the virus may include severe diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever etc. She urged all parents to get their children vaccinated to ensure that they are spared from the dangers of the disease.