BSF seize 6800 yaba tablets in Dhubri

GUWAHATI: Troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) seized 6800 contraband Yaba tablets rom bordering area of Kushnimara in district Dhubri of Assam on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of BOP Kushnimara carried out a special operation near the international border under Dhubri district (Assam) seized the 6800 contraband Yaba tablets estimated to cost Rs 34 lakh.

During Wednesday night BSF Jawans observed suspicious movement of some miscreants near the international border. As smuggler was attempting to throw the consignment over the fencing from India to Bangladesh, the BSF Jawans challenged them to stop for identification. They did not pay any heed and the miscreants flee towards the nearest Indian village leaving behind the consignment on the border taking advantage of darkness and heavy vegetation. After thorough search, the BSF team recovered one bag containing 6800 Yaba tablets from the spot.