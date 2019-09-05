Fast track court to hear Jorhat doc ‘lynching’ case

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to try the case of alleged lynching of a senior tea garden doctor in a fast track court besides instituting a one-man inquiry into the incident.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with the widow of Deben Dutta, senior medical officer of Teok Tea Estate in Jorhat district, who was beaten up by an enraged group on Saturday following the death of a labourer who was under treatment at the garden hospital.

Dutta later succumbed to his injuries in Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

“Besides expressing his empathy with bereaved family members, Sonowal condemned the killing and said law would take its own course as strict action would be initiated against those who took law in their hands,” an official statement here said.

Meanwhile, commissioner and secretary finance, Shyam Jagannathan has been asked to inquire into the case.

It may be mentioned that as many as 30 persons have been arrested in the case. A magisterial inquiry led by additional deputy commissioner, Subhan Gowalla into the incident is currently under way.