James rubbishes internal conflict in MDA ranks

SHILLONG: Home Minister James Sangma has downplayed the internal bickering in the MDA over alleged leeway being enjoyed by two top leaders of the ruling alliance.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, James Sangma said that there is no truth in such reports as the MDA government is delivering and development is taking place at a fast pace.

“There is a breath of fresh air and development is taking place and this is not possible without team work,” he said.

Asked about discontentment in the alliance over the government’s inability to check illegal coal mining in the state, he said that the government has replied on the matter time and again and he does not want to make any further comment.

Sources in the government had earlier said two top leaders were doing things their own way and this had raised eyebrows within the rank and file of the coalition.

The sources had also said that some members of the MDA coalition were not happy with the way the illegal transportation of coal went undetected for so long.

There were several instances when illegal transportation of coal came to the fore when trucks carrying coal overturned or some NGO or others flagged the issue continuously.