Meghalaya to enact new law to regulate private varsities

SHILLONG: In order to regulate the private universities operating in Meghalaya, the state Government has decided to repeal the Meghalaya Private University Regulatory of Establishment and Maintenance of Standard Act, 2012.

The Cabinet instead decided to come up with a new law which will be known as Meghalaya Private University Regulatory of Establishment and Maintenance of Standard Bill, 2019 and it would be introduced in the Assembly during the forthcoming Assembly session.

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Home Minister, James Sangma said that the Cabinet felt that there was not enough teeth in the old Act and it was decided to enact a new law

He also said that the new Bill had been enacted in order to regulate private universities in a much better way besides conforming to the observations of the Supreme Court made in a particular case.

“ The Education Department has taken note of this while drafting the new bill,” he said.

When asked about the private Universities opening their off campuses , he said that the State Government could even close down the centres if it did not conform to the laws and Government has right to reject such applications.

According to Sangma, in the past there were instances when certain universities were awarding degrees to students from other campuses but as per the new Act, the universities shall issue degrees only from their main campus.

As the State would now have a new law to regulate the private universities, the Cabinet also amended the eight Acts including CMJ University Act, William Carey University Act, Martin Luther Christian University Act, University of Technology and Management Act, University of Science and Technology Management Act, ICFAI Act and Mahatma Gandhi University Act,