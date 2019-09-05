Metbah MDA nominee; CLP selects Winnerson

Speaker post

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) has unanimously proposed the name of UDP leader and Tourism Minister, Metbah Lyngdoh for the post of new Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The decision to propose Lyngdoh’s name was taken at the MDA meeting held here on Wednesday.

On the same day, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met and decided to field Congress legislator from Salmanpara, Winnerson Sangma as the party’s candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the core committee of the MDA which was setup to bring consensus among the partners did an extensive exercise and everybody was taken on board for the unanimous name.

Prior to the meeting of the MDA, the core committee had a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister to finalise the name and the choice went to Lyngdoh.

Sangma said there is a healthy democracy in the MDA and the partners had their opinions and MDA heard every body.

“At the end, everybody appreciated and accepted the decision the strength of MDA,” he said.

The date for election of the Speaker has not been decided as the Business Advisory committee would take a call on the matter.

When asked who will be the new inclusion in the Cabinet after Metbah was selected as the candidate for the post of Speaker, the chief minister informed that the matter has not been decided.

“It will be decided in the next phase”, he said.

Metbah, the three-time legislator representing Mairang, said he is honoured with the decision of the government as his name was finalised with one voice and without any debate.

UDP jubilant

A jubilant UDP expressed its appreciation of the trust and faith placed by the coalition partners in the party after the selection of Metbah Lyngdoh.

In a statement issued here, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh hoped that Lyngdoh will be able to deliver and run the House in a befitting manner.

CLP candidate

Speaking to media persons after the CLP meeting, Opposition and CLP leader Mukul Sangma said that the name of Winnerson was unanimously accepted by the CLP.

Pointed out that the Congress does not have the number to ensure Winnerson’s victory, the former chief minister said the party was fielding him to win and “strategies cannot be divulged.”

He also said that the Winnerson is acceptable to all.

Meanwhile, the CLP will also raise several issues in the form of resolutions, motions and questions during the Autumn Session of the Assembly beginning September 6.

Sangma said the party will raise the issue of drug abuse which is on the rise and a matter of concern besides the need to protect environment and the use of plastics. The Congress will also raise the issue of alleged selective payments to contractors.The party will also raise the issue of grievances of teachers.