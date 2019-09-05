RPF recovers contraband drugs worth Rs 73 lakh

GUWAHATI: Continuing the fight against transportation of contraband items in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of N.F. Railway have recovered contraband items like narcotics, cosmetics and foreign cigarettes worth about Rs. 73 lakh during the last fortnight of August. The contraband items also include more than 93 kg ganja. The contraband was recovered during regular checks and special drives at various stations and trains over N F Railway.

During the same period, the RPF had also rescued 51 children at different stations over Assam, West Bengal and Bihar and handed them over to their respective guardians or parents.

The RPF has also continued its drive against petty offenders involved in stealing of mobile phones, cash and other belongings of passengers and apprehended five persons from Furkating and Katihar Railway Stations. During the fortnight, RPF has also apprehended 3 touts and handed them over to police for necessary action.