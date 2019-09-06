Bill introduced to enhance Members’ Pension

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Prestone Tynsong on Friday introduced Meghalaya (Members’ Pension) (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Assembly to amend the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (Members’ Pension) Act, 1977,

The Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (Members’ Pension) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is to enhance the additional pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 per mensem and to include a new provision with entitlement for Driver Allowance of Rs 10, 000 per mensem to the Ex-MLAs. The proposed Bill is found to be reasonable and commensurate with the prevailing economic conditions.

The enhancement shall entail additional expenditure out of the Consolidated Fund of the state.

On the other hand, Tynsong also introduced the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (Members’Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) bill 2019 which will further amend the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (Members’ Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1972,

The Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya (Members Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is proposed to amend the existing provision of Section 4 of the Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya Act, 1972.

According to the existing provision a daily allowance at the rate of Rs 600 is being paid to the member’s attendance required in connection with his duties. Therefore, the proposal in this amendment Bill is to enhance the daily allowance to the members.

Expenditures will be involved from the consolidated Fund of the State for implementation of the proposed amendment Bill.