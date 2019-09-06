Cabinet snippets

Session allowance

Cabinet decided to increase the sitting allowance of MLAs for attending Assembly sessions and Committee meetings from Rs 600 to Rs 1200 after amending the Meghalaya Members Salary and Allowance Act, 2014.

Farmers’ Commission

The Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Farmers Empowerment Commission Bill to replace the ordinance and the bill will be introduced in the Assembly.

Bamboo no longer a tree

Bamboo is no longer considered a tree after the State Cabinet on Thursday amended the Meghalaya Forest Regulation (Regulation 7 of 1891)) and was adopted by the Meghalaya Government.

Extension of service

Cabinet also approved the extension of service of the technical staff of Meghalaya Integrated System on contractual basis for a period of one year. Altogether 14 technical staffs work in the system.

Cabinet approved the extension of service of the Meghalaya State Food Commission chairperson, BK Dev Verma. As per the National Food Security Act, the chairperson of the Commission can be reappointed until he attained 65 years of age and Verma will turn 65 on February 2, 2020.

Marriage Act amendment

The cabinet also gave nod to the proposal to amend the Meghalaya Compulsory Registration of Marriage Act, 2012.