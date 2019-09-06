Govt working on changes

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet discussed the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016 on Thursday.

However, after the meeting, Home Minister James Sangma refused to divulge if the government will amend the Act.

“We are concerned and want to make sure that mechanisms are put in place at the earliest,” James said.

There is a demand from pressure groups to implement ILP but the state government has insisted that more teeth will be given to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act by amending it.

The proposed Act is intended to restrict the entry of people to the state.

It is learnt that the political and home departments are working on the amendments.