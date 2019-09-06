GSMC seeks cancellation of recent appointments in TMB

TURA: Garoland State Movement Committee organization has demanded upon the authorities of Tura Municipal Board to revoke two recent appointments in its office alleging that job reservation policy criteria was not followed.

Chairman of GSMC, Nikman Ch Marak, in a complaint submitted to the Chairman of the Tura Municipal Board, alleged that two posts for Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the board office were filled up by candidates who were not from any of the state’s tribes which are recognised for job selection in the state reservation policy.

“The whole gamut of affair is highly illegal in the eyes of law and we strongly demand immediate nullification of the said appointment,” demanded the GSMC.

The organization has threatened to agitate and seek legal recourse if the appointments are not cancelled within a week’s time