Meghalaya to introduce hi-tech challans for coal transportation

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government will roll out high tech QR Code system challans within a month as far as transporting coal in concerned.

The statement came from the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma while reacting to allegations of the Leader of opposition, Mukul Sangma that the Government was facilitating illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Sangma said that the allegations of the Leader of Opposition were baseless and Government time and again had issued instructions to the officials to be strict on the issue of illegal transportation of coal mine.

“ In fact, we have been trying to reform things which were not correct in the past,” he said while informing that QR Code system challans will tighten up the system to plug any leakages besides ensuring that nobody escapes the provisions of the laws

The Chief Minister also informed that extensive work was also going for integrated check gates to be set up in at least main exit points of the state

On being asked about the accusation that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma was directly involved in facilitating the transportation of coal, he said that Opposition had the right to make allegations but the Government was sure and firm to ensure that such illegal activity did not take place.

Earlier, Opposition leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma had made a scathing attack on the MDA government accusing it of illegalities in allowing extraction and transportation of coal.