Protests erupt post Shivakumar’s arrest

Bengaluru: Normal life was hit in parts of neighbouring Ramanagara district on Thursday following a bandh called to protest the arrest of senior Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Sporadic protests were reported in places, including Channapattanna and Ramanagara, while schools and colleges remained shut in the district, under which Shivakumar’s assembly segment Kanakapura is located, police said.

Shops and business establishments by and large were closed in response to the bandh called by the local unit of the Congress and supported by its alliance partner in the previous coalition government – the JD(S).

Bandh supporters staged demonstrations and attempted to block roads at some places, but were dispersed by police as the protests continued for the third day.

With no buses plying in Kanakapura, office goers were seen stranded while in other parts of the district some vehicular movement was seen during the early hours. Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements across the district to avoid any untoward incident. (PTI)