Strict measures taken after NRC: James

SHILLONG: Home Minister, James Sangma has assured that the fallout of NRC exercise in Assam will not affect Meghalaya.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Sangma said that the process of NRC is still on in Assam while the Meghalaya Government is taking adequate measures that it will not affect the state.

“All checks and measure are being taken and we are vigilant to ensure that we are not negatively impacted,” he said. Following the exclusion of around 19 lakh names from the NRC list, there are lot of apprehensions in Meghalaya that the people who could not find a place in the list might try to infiltrate into Meghalaya.

NGOs have been asking the State Government to strengthen checking at different entry and exit points of the state.

When asked about the hundreds of Meghalaya woman who have been excluded, he said that Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma is taking up the matter with his counterpart.

As per the MLAs of plain belt of Garo Hills, many women from Meghalaya numbering thousands have been left out of the NRC as they hail from Meghalaya but are married in Assam.

Bernard for NRC in GH

Former chairman of ANVC (B) Bernard Marak in a press statement said that it is high time that NRC is introduced in Garo Hills because the rise of population is alarming. Marak added that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) should also be implemented to safeguard the interest of tribals. It will also stop the flow of illegal migrants from outside the state.