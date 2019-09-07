4 MDCs of JHADC joins BJP

SHILLONG: In a major boost to the BJP in District Councils, four MDCs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) officially joined Bharatiya Janata Party here in Shillong on Saturday.

The four UDP MDCs include Lakhon Biam, present chairman of JHADC, while others are Dawan Lyngdoh, Krison Langstang and Treilang Suchiang.

Speaking to media persons after the programme, BJP’s Meghalaya in charge, Nalin Kohli said that this was a big boost for the party as BJP is at a point when its membership drive is one and their joining would enable BJP to get close to the grassroot and continue its agenda of development.

As per media reports earlier, along with four UDP, four Congress MLAs were also supposed to join the party but the Congress MLAs did not joined the party on Saturday.

However, Kohli said that this is not the end of the process and there was no fixed date for them to join the party while adding that the party would welcome anybody who wants to join BJP with free will.

Stating that many MDCs from even the GHADC would soon join the party for which talks are one, he added there would not be any conflict in the MDA following the decision of the UDP MDCs to join BJP.

“ Every party is entitled to work for its expansion and just because we are in coalition, it does not mean that other parties supporting the alliance will not do its work. Even people from our party have joined other parties,” Kohli said.

He also said that it was a logical idea for the BIP to come to power in Meghalaya from JHADC as in a democracy it was the number which matters the most.

Earlier, Lakhon Biam while addressing the gathering said that BJP was his parent party and he was just returning home.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, AL Hek who was also present on the occasion termed the occasion as the beginning of BJP’s rise in Meghalaya while adding that BJP will be a part of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in JHADC and the party is going to take up the matter of continuing with Lakhon Biam as the chairman in the MDA.

BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai said that BJP is the only party which can fulfil the aspirations of the people while other parties are doing mere lip service.