AFSPA extended in Assam by 6 months



GUWAHATI: The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, or the AFSPA has been extended in Assam for six months with effect from August 28, 2019, an official statement issued here on Saturday said.

“Consequent upon the review of law and order situation in Assam, in the past six months, the state government vide a notification issued to this effect by the home and political department, Assam and as per Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, has declared the entire state of Assam as “Disturbed Area” with effect from August 28, 2019 upto six months unless withdrawn earlier,” the statement said.

The AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations, arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice, has been continuing in Assam since November 1990.