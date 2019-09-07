Autumn session begins with plastic-free pledge

SHILLONG: In a novel initiative towards making the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly premises plastic free, the Assembly Secretariat has now decided to do away with the system of providing water to the MLAs in plastic bottles inside the House and instead they have to use glass jars.

Earlier, the MLAs were given packaged water bottles but it was seen on the first day of the autumn session of the Assembly on Friday that the members were given water in glass jars.

Even the media persons were given water in jugs and disposable glasses.

Lauding the effort, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the move will go a long way in reducing the use of plastic.

“This is something which the state and the Central government have been advocating for long time and even in CM’s Secretariat, no plastic bottles are being used since last year and the trend would continue”, the chief minister said.

Informing that many organisations, including colleges, schools and media houses are joining hands with Meghalaya government in its efforts to reduce plastic, he added that the move is a positive step towards the issue of environment.

“Whole society is coming together and this way we can contribute towards environment,” the chief minister said.

When asked about the local packaged water companies getting affected with the move, he said the decision to reduce plastic would have some impact on the existing business but the government has to come up with policies which are for the larger interest of the public.

“We are concerned about their business but this step is in the larger interest of humanity,” he said

The chief minister, however, pointed out that many packaged water companies outside are using glass bottles which can be recycled.

“The government would encourage the local manufacturers to look into the technologies which are available now for the use of recycled glass water bottles”, he said.

The Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Andrew Simons said the move has been taken in order to stop the use of plastics in the Assembly.

He also said the move will send a right signal among the people to stop the use of plastics and contribute in the conservation of the environment.