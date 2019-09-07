Border litigants get a court closer home

GUWAHATI: Litigants from interior areas near the Assam-Meghalaya border in Kamrup district now have a court of judicial magistrate which is easily accessible.

The court of judicial magistrate, Boko was inaugurated by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, judge, Gauhati High Court and portfolio judge, Kamrup, at Agcia village under Boko police station on Saturday.

The main objective of setting up the court is to cater to the litigants of Kamrup district including those from interior areas of Nagarbera, Sontoli, Hahim and Langpih who had to travel more than 100km to attend hearings at the Amingaon judicial court.

“More than 2,500 judicial cases under Boko and Nagarbera police stations will now be transferred from the Amingaon judicial court to the first class court of judicial magistrate, Boko. The court will be the very helpful for the litigants of this area as it is closer to their villages and will help them save time and money,” Naba Kumar Kalita, president of Boko Lawyers’ Association told the media.

Kalita further informed that he would request Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to also transfer cases under Jorsimulu and Goroimari police outposts to the court as these are also located very far from Amingaon.

