FKJGP calls for vigil after NRC fallout

MAWKYRWAT: The Federation of Khasi-Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), South West Khasi Hills District has called upon the headmen of different villages within the district to work together with the Federation to prevent the flow of illegal migrants after the publication of the final draft of the NRC exercise in Assam.

General Secretary of the FKJGP, Balse Kharbani said the people of the district especially the headmen should be alert because the19 lakh people left out of the final draft of the NRC may try to enter the state as Meghalaya does not have strong mechanism to prevent influx.

“These people (19 lakh people left out of the NRC) will have to leave Assam and we know that they will try to enter Meghalaya especially South West Khasi Hills district where people residing in the villages along the Indo-Bangladesh border like Ranikor,

Photkroh, Balat, Borsohra and Nongjri areas are both Khasis and non-Khasis including non-tribals,” Kharbani said.He also appealed to the headmen, Myntris and Syiems to not let outsiders enter the district even if they possess EPIC, PAN Card or Adhaar Card. Kharbani also called upon the organisation members to be alert and watchful.