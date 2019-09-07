So near yet so far

ISRO loses contact with lander 2 km short of Moon

BENGALURU: In a last stage snag, the communication link between India’s moon lander Vikram and the moon orbiter got snapped as the former was descending towards the Moon’s South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Announcing the snapping of communication link, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said, the performance of the lander was as per the plan till it was 2.1 km from the moon surface.

The communication link got snapped after that, he added.

On the screen it was seen that Vikram slightly changed from its planned path and then the communication link got snapped.

According to ISRO officials, the data is being analysed. While the ISRO officials were crestfallen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them: “Be courageous.”

Officials at the space agency’s telemetry, tracking and command network (Istrac) are checking out the problem.

All was going well with the 1,471 kg Vikram that began its descent at about 1.38 am from an altitude of 30 km at a velocity of 1,680 metres per second.

The lander was smoothly coming down with ISRO officials applauding at regular intervals and their faces beaming with pride.

The lander successfully completed its rough braking phase with its descent speed going down well.

While the rough braking phase of the lander was done well, the communication link between Vikram and the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter got snapped when the former was at an altitude of 2.1 km above the moon surface.

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told ISRO scientists not to lose confidence after communication with the Vikram lander was lost.

Interacting with the gloomy-faced scientists at the control room of the ISTRAC, the Prime Minister said: “Whatever you have done till now is no mean feat.”

“The the nation is proud of you. You all have served the nation and done a great service to science and mankind. Move ahead with lots of courage. I am with you, hope for the best,” he said, patting ISRO Chairman K Sivan on the back.

Trying to uplift the mood and boost the anxious scientists’ morale, Modi, with a smile, said: “From my side I congratulate all of you… you all performed a great service to the nation, science, and mankind.”

Expressing appreciation for their efforts, he said: “We are learning a lot and would continue doing so in future. This journey would continue… Move ahead with courage.

“The nation believes in your competence. Wish you all the best, thank you.”

The Prime Minister also interacted with the students present there to witness the landing and patiently answered their questions, including on how to motivate oneself.

In a series of tweets subsequently, Modi said: “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!

“Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.”

Rahul Gandhi tweets: Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions.