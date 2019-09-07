Taylor Swift donates $10,000 for fan’s cancer treatment

American pop-star Taylor Swift recently surprised one of her fans by donating $10,000 for her stage four cancer treatment.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner penned a sweet note on her 16-year-old fan Trinity Foster’s GoFundMe page, along with her donation.

“Trinity, I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime, I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor,” the superstar wrote.

The fundraising page for the fan was created in February, and before Swift’s donation, the teen had raised under $4,000 in total, reported a website.

“I am 16 and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to my lungs, I had to have a feeding tube put in because I couldn’t get enough nutrition,” wrote Trinity on her GoFundMe page. “The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn’t cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply. This is a very hard time for me and my family and if you have anything to donate it would be very much appreciated and helpful,” she concluded. Last month, the singer– who was busy promoting her seventh studio album Lover also reached out to another young fan named Landon who is currently fighting cancer.

“One thing we know to be true in this journey – Landon’s Light shines bright. Bright enough to reach the brightest (super)star. Thank you for your call. You will never know how much this smile meant to our family today,” his loved ones posted on Facebook. (ANI)