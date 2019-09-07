Developed By: iNFOTYKE

An entire set of camouflage uniforms along with country made and dummy rifles in the replica of AK weapons were recovered by fishermen who were trying to catch fish from a pond in Bolarbita village under Phulbari police station on Friday afternoon. It is believed to be a consignment used by an inter State gang of dacoits along the Assam-Meghalaya whose members were recently arrested by Garo Hills police and handed over to Assam police. The group is suspected to have dumped these fake and country-made guns while fleeing from police. ST photo
Unusual catch by Garo Hills fishermen

