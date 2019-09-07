An entire set of camouflage uniforms along with country made and dummy rifles in the replica of AK weapons were recovered by fishermen who were trying to catch fish from a pond in Bolarbita village under Phulbari police station on Friday afternoon. It is believed to be a consignment used by an inter State gang of dacoits along the Assam-Meghalaya whose members were recently arrested by Garo Hills police and handed over to Assam police. The group is suspected to have dumped these fake and country-made guns while fleeing from police. ST photo MEGHALAYANews Alert Unusual catch by Garo Hills fishermen By From Our Correspondent Last updated Sep 7, 2019