Williamnagar JNV management meet held

WILLIAMNAGAR: A meeting of the Vidyalaya Management Committee of the central education institution in Williamnagar-Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya was held under the chairmanship of the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, on Friday.

During the meeting which included both government officials and parents’ representatives alongside the committee members, discussions were held on a wide ranging number of issues relating to the Navodaya Vidyalaya, particularly the need for renovation of its buildings, construction of approach road, provision for a proper water supply and the safety of students studying in the institution.

While apprising the committee members, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Principal, K K Mishra, also informed that the last date for the registration of students for the year 2020 is the 15th of September and the set target for the number of students was 1242. He also informed that so far 45 students have already registered for the next academic session.