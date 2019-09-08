BJP misses Congress MDCs, gets only four from UDP

SHILLONG: The BJP could get only four JHADC MDCs from the UDP on Saturday though they tried in vain to rope in four Congress MDCs.

The four JHADC MDCs of the UDP joined the BJP during a function held at the party office.

They are Lakhon Biam, present chairman of JHADC and Dawan Lyngdoh, Krison Langstang and Treilang Suchiang.

Speaking to media persons after the programme, the BJP Meghalaya in-charge, Nalin Kohli claimed that this is a big boost for the party at a time when the membership drive of the BJP is on and the joining of MDCs would enable the party to reach out to the grassroots and continue its agenda of development.

As per the media reports earlier, along with four UDP MDCs, four Congress MDCs were also supposed to join the party.

However, Kohli said this is not the end of the process and there was no fixed date for them to join the party while adding that the party would welcome anybody who wants to join the BJP with free will.

Stating that many MDCs from the GHADC would soon join the party for which talks are one, he added that there will not be any conflict in the MDA following the decision of the UDP MDCs to join the BJP.

“Every party is entitled to work for its expansion and just because we are in the coalition, it does not mean that other parties supporting the alliance will not do its work. Even people from our party have joined other parties,” Kohli said.

He also said that it is logical for the BIP to come to power in Meghalaya as in a democracy it is the number which matters the most.

Earlier, Lakhon Biam, while addressing the gathering, said the BJP is his parent party and he is returning home.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek, who was also present on the occasion, termed the occasion as the beginning of BJP’s rise in Meghalaya.

BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai said BJP is the only party which can fulfill the aspirations of the people while other parties are doing mere lip service.