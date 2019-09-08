Budgetary allotment for NEC highest in 2019-20”

GUWAHATI: DoNER minister Jitendra Singh while reiterating the government’s commitment for the development of the Northeast said the North Eastern Council has been given its highest budgetary allotment of Rs 1476 crore for the year 2019-20.

Singh said the target has been set to upgrade NEC as a state-of-the-art resource centre, adding that various steps have been taken by the Council in other parts of the country for the benefits of the people belonging to the region.

Acknowledging the uniqueness of the Northeastern region, he said that as far as the region is concerned there is much more to learn from Northeast for rest of India than Northeast has to learn from the rest of the country.

In the last five years Northeast has come more into focus and that has been possible because the government is actually moving in that direction. He said that under the direction of the Prime Minister, in every fortnight one minister will be visiting a state of the Northeast to listen to people and ensure the region is developed in every sphere.

The DoNER minister said that one of the major achievements of the central government during the last five years has been that the students from Northeast have been provided the facility for cost-effective living through hostels and other means in different parts of the country.

Complementing the youth from the region for their diligence and focus, Singh said, the “Start-up India, Stand-up India” programme initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implemented in the North Eastern region with an added incentive from the ministry of DoNER in the form of “Venture Fund” to be provided to any young entrepreneur or start-up who wishes to pursue it in the region.