KSU apprehends family excluded from NRC list in SWKHD

Mawkyrwat: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Friday apprehended a family excluded from the NRC in Assam from Balat village in South West Khasi Hills.

The president of the KSU, South West Khasi Hills, Forwardman Nongrem, on Saturday informed that after publication of the NRC in Assam, the Union was on high alert and on Friday its Balat – Dangar Area Unit apprehended one Azimuddin Choudhury from Balat Market.

“Our members became suspicious after seeing him practising quackery (giving medicines to people) in Balat market and apprehended him. On interrogation, he informed that he had been allowed to settle in Jamadwar village near the Indo-Bangla border with the help of the Mulor (headman) of Jamadwar village,” Nongrem said.

“Later the leaders of the KSU Ranikor Circle met the family members of Azimuddin in Jamadwar village who informed them that they had come to the village after their names were not included in the NRC,” Nongrem said .

Nongrem also said that the Union later informed South West Khasi Hills police about the incident and on Saturday, police personnel from Gumaghat outpost came and picked up the family from Jamadwar.

The KSU has demanded that the district administration and the police department be alert and serious in dealing with influx and to monitor the entry and exit of non-tribals in the district.

“We urged upon the district administration to be serious in tackling influx in the district and not to force us to do the job,” Nongrem said. The Union also urged the district task force and the district level team to perform their duties seriously.

“They have labour inspectors, district task force or district level team and therefore they should instruct them to do their job properly. If the government is incapable of doing this, they should empower or grant permission to the Union to do the job because we do not keep any work pending especially when dealing with issues that affect the Jaitbynriew,” Nongrem said.

Nongrem also said that the Union has asked the Himas, Syiems and Rangbah Shnongs to not provide shelter to non-tribals in their villages.