SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong makes it three wins in a row after defeating Langsning FC by 2-0 today in the Shillong Premier League 2019 at the JN Stadium Shillong. Kenstar Kharshong and Freestar Kharbangar were the goalscorers in today’s match.

It was a very bright start for Lajong who had a couple of good chances in the opening minutes. Langsning also had two golden opportunities but could not convert. The match promised to be an entertaining affair and it was Kenstar who scored the opening goal for Lajong in the 13th minute. He headed the ball into the net from a free kick by Naorem Mahesh. The game had good intensity as both sides were eager to create an impact. Langsning were pressing to equalise but were not able to do enough to score. In the end, Freestar Kharbangar sealed the victory for Lajong with a goal in the 90+3 minute of the match.

Lajong now has 9 points from four matches played so far in the Shillong Premier League. They will play Rangdajied on September 20 at 3:30PM.