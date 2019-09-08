New therapy for ailments

By Ranjan K Baruah

We are aware of different therapies which are important for healing or for other purposes related to our health and well-being. In today’s edition, we will discuss about Aromatherapy that is not so popular in our region but has scope in the future.

Let us first understand what is aromatherapy and how this can be our career option. Aromatherapy or essential oil therapy is a complementary and alternate medicine designed for the treatment or prevention of diseases with the use of essential oils and other aromatic plant compounds.

It uses aromatic materials, including essential oils and other aroma compounds with claims for improving psychological or physical well-being. It is offered as a complementary therapy or a form of alternate medicine, the first meaning alongside standard treatments, the second instead of conventional, evidence-based treatments.

Aromatherapy, or the treatment through fragrance, can be termed as the art and science of utilising naturally extracted aromatic essences from plants for stability, harmonise and encourage the health of body, mind and spirit. The use of essential oil brings marvellous physical and mental benefits to patients.

It is a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being. Individuals who are associated with it are called aroma therapists and they specialise in the practice of aromatherapy, utilise blends of supposedly therapeutic essential oils that can be used as topical application, massage, inhalation or water immersion.

The use of essential oils for therapeutic, spiritual, hygienic and ritualistic purposes goes back to a number of ancient civilisations including the Chinese, Indians, Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans who used them in cosmetics, perfumes and drugs. Oils were used for aesthetic pleasure and in the beauty industry. It was a luxury item and a means of payment. It was believed the essential oils increased the shelf life of wine and improved the taste of food.

Becoming aroma therapist is a challenging career option as it is new when it comes to earning and career perspectives. It is fun as well as challenging to learn aromatherapy. There are few institutes that offer certificate or diploma courses related to aromatherapy. Jobs or designation related to this field includes: aromatherapy or aromatic consultant, aromatherapy writer, spa consultant, aromatherapy educator etc.

One may work for others or may start their own venture related to same for which they need other skills. This provides opportunities in the state of Meghalaya and other north eastern as its new vista in the field of employment and most important is it is also related to lifestyle.

Update:

CAT: Common Admission Test (CAT) is conducted by Indian Institute Of Managements for its admission to Post Graduate Programmes and Fellow Programmes. Aspirants aspiring to get admission to the Indian Institutes of Managements need to appear for the Common Admission Test. Apart from the IIM’s, various other Management Institutes use the CAT score for short listing the candidates. CAT is conducted once in a year usually in the month of October-November. Aspirants may apply before September 18.

(The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and motivational speaker and can be reached at 8473943734 or bkranjan@gmail.com for any career related queries)