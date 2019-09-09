Bar on parking coal trucks in petrol pumps in Ri Bhoi

NONGPOH: The District Magistrate (DM), of Ri Bhoi district has under Section 144 CrPC prohibited parking of commercial vehicles/coal laden trucks in the premises of petrol pumps/service centres within the district.

The order also prohibits parking of more than two heavy commercial vehicles/coal laden trucks in one place all along the NH-6 that would result in space constraint and congestion of the Highway.

The DM has also passed an order prohibiting illicit stock pilling/coal depot as well as sale of coal on the NH-6. The above orders will come into force with immediate effect and any violation shall be prosecuted under the law.