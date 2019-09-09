Conrad points out concerns over CAB, NRC at conclave



GUWAHATI: Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma minced little words to express concerns and apprehensions of the Northeastern states in the wake of the NRC fallout and the row over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the region.

Addressing the 4th Conclave of North East Democratic Alliance attended by Union home minister Amit Shah here on Monday, Sangma said the Centre needed to clarify in no uncertain terms whether the local laws and Acts of the northeastern states would “apply or not” if the Citizenship Amendment Bill comes into effect.

The BJP-led government had earlier hinted at bringing CAB into force in the country to give shelter to persecuted religious minorities of the neighbouring countries.

“Issues related to NRC and CAB has affected Northeast. So the Northeast wants to know whether the laws of the region will be applicable or bypassed by the central government if CAB (which organisations in the region are against and have held protests in the past several months). We are worried in this regard as here we have the Sixth Schedule, ILP and the Residents Safety Act in my state, Meghalaya,” Sangma said.

Referring to the NRC in Assam, the chief minister openly expressed his apprehension and fear that a good chunk of the over 19lakh discarded from the citizens list might sneak into Meghalaya from the neighbouring state.

Sangma urged the home minister not to overlook Northeast’s interests while taking decisions even as he thanked the present dispensation for the respect given to Northeast leaders today in stark contrast with the past, and mutual coopereration through tge NEDA “parivaar”

He further cited an instance referring to the camaraderie of leaders and parties under NEDA, as to how he as the chief minister consults his partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance before taking any decision in the state. “All partners in a coalition has to be respected. Likewise, all parties under NEDA have to be respected across the country,” Sangma said.

The chief minister also suggested that the NEDA meetings should be held more than once a year as there are many issues such as border, coordination, development, trade, et al, that need constant discussion and deliberation.

“Leaders and parties of the Northeast should be invited by the Centre for discussions to find solutions to the long pending border problem among other issues plaguing the region.,” he said.

Sangma further said there should not be any room for complacency now that the region is ruled by chief ministers from non-Congress parties.

“We must make use of the NEDA platform to overcome all challenges and not only make all the Northeast states developed but to go beyond and make the region a prosperous part of the country. ”

