Imran meets Chinese Foreign Minister

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday met visiting Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi here on Sunday.

The meeting came a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi hosted his Chinese and Afghan counterparts here to discuss the Afghan peace efforts, counterterrorism cooperation, and other issues, reports The Express Tribune.

Wang was accompanied Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Luo Zhaohui.

The other members present in Sunday’s meeting were Qureshi, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and senior officials.

Saturday’s trilateral dialogue in Islamabad saw Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China agree that there was a need for a “comprehensive” peace deal through “an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” reconciliation process, as three sides condemned the recent surge in Taliban-backed terrorist attacks in the war-ravaged country.

In a joint statement issued after the trilateral meeting, there was an emphasis on intra-Afghan dialogue, including direct negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban, something President Ashraf Ghani’s administration had been demanding for many months. (IANS)