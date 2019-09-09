KSU checks work permits, detains labourers in city

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Malki circle conducted a search of work permit for outsiders within the jurisdiction of Malki circle and found 30 labourers sans work permit and other documents.

The search was led by general secretary of Malki circle, Badapkupar.

In a statement issued here, the KSU Malki circle said the search for work permit was necessitated as there was apprehension following the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The union further maintained that they will continue to conduct checking work permit and other documents to ensure that people excluded from NRC will not find a place in Malki.

Carrying on a similar search, the KSU Mawprem circle apprehended 40 labourers in Lama Villa and areas adjacent to Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) without work permit and other documents.

The search was led by general secretary Sam Shylla. In a statement issued here, he expressed astonishment over the fact that labourers that were apprehended near the KHADC were found to be without any work permits.

The KSU Mawprem circle will continue their inspection drive to ensure that immigrants do not enter Mawprem Pyllun.