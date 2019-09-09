‘No peace talk with continued Taliban violence’

Kabul: No peace talks in Afghanistan would yield desired result amid continued Taliban violence, a statement from the Presidential Palace said on Sunday.

“The obstacle for achieving peace in Afghanistan is the continued Taliban-led war and violence,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

“Real peace won’t return to Afghanistan unless and until the Taliban halts Afghan killing, accepts ceasefire and initiate direct talks with Afghan government,” the statement added.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday the cancellation of “secret” meetings with the Taliban and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani planned for this weekend at Camp David, Maryland, and called off peace talks.

The cancellation comes after a Taliban suicide attack on Thursday in Kabul killed 12 people, including an American soldier, and not long after Washington and the group reached a draft agreement in principle after more than a year of negotiations. (IANS)