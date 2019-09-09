PHH, AAY Rice released

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills Tura has informed that PHH and AAY Rice for the beneficiaries for the month of September, 2019 in respect of Tura Urban and Rural Based Fair Price Shop Dealers has been released.

All the Fair Price Shop Dealers are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 5:00 Kg per Head per month for PHH beneficiaries and 35 Kg per Card per Month for AAY beneficiaries at the rate of Rs. 3:00 per Kg under NFSA, 2013.

Therefore, all the beneficiaries may purchase their quota from their respective Fair Price Shop Dealers.