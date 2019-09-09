SCA announces dates for new season registration

SHILLONG: Shillong Cricket Association will be starting registration process for the forthcoming cricket season as per the below mentioned dates. Issue of forms will be done on September 9 onwards. Club Registration will be done from September 9-30. Transfer of players will be done from October 1-4 and player’s registration will be done from October 10-19. Timing for all the mention events will be from Morning 8 am to 10 am and Evening 4 pm to 6pm. Application for registration of new clubs will also be accepted during the process.