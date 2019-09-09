Sports Snippets

Bravo ruled out of CPL

Port of Spain: Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the Caribbean Premier League with a finger injury.Bravo was part of the Trinbago Knight Riders squad, but following the injury the franchise was forced to appoint Kieron Pollard as the captain.He was expected to be available for the latter stages but could not make it as the injury was severe enough to rule him out.”The next aim for me is rehab to try to get my fingers moving again, it is going to be a long process…I will be back playing competitive cricket in about two months’ time,” Bravo was quoted as saying by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday as reported by ESPNCricinfo. (IANS)



Harbhajan backs Wakhare

Mumbai: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has put his weight behind Akshay Wakhare to get a call-up for the India Test squad after his brilliant performance in the Duleep Trophy final.Wakhare picked up a five-wicket haul to hand India Red the Duleep Trophy title as they defeated India Green by an innings and 38 runs in the final on Saturday.Praising the fellow offie, Harbhajan said in a tweet: “Akshay Wakhare consistent performer with the ball from last couple of years in 1st class cricket back to back Ranji trophy champion last two years. Great spell yesterday 5 for 13 against India Green.”Winning another championship for his team. Way to go. Indian test squad calling.”In 75 first class matches, Wakhare, 33, has 263 wickets. On the final day of the match, India Red bowled out India Green for a mere 119 runs inside 40 overs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Only Siddhesh Lad and Akshath Reddy could manage to stay at the crease for a while as none of the India Green batters were able to cope with the pressure created by Wakhare and Avesh Khan. The duo finished with figures of 5/13 and 3/38, respectively. (IANS)



Brathwaite’s action under review

Dubai: West Indies player Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspected bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston that ended on Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.The Match Officials’ Report, which was handed over to the West Indies management, cited concerns about the legality of the 26-year-old’s bowling action during the course of the match.Brathwaite, who bowls off-spin, had earlier been reported for a suspect bowling action in August 2017 but was cleared following an independent assessment.With Brathwaite being reported again, he will be required to submit to further testing by September 14.He is, however, permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known, the statement further said. (IANS)



Warriors prevail over Paltan

Kolkata: Mohammad Nabibakhsh produced a last-minute Super Raid to help Bengal Warriors pull off an incredible comeback to clinch a 42-39 victory against Puneri Paltan in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday.The Iranian raider produced a five-point raid in the dying minutes to give Bengal Warriors a healthy lead and change the course of the match entirely, much to the dismay of the Pune team which had, until then, dominated the match. (IANS)