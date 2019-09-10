8 IS militants killed in Iraq

Baghdad: Eight Islamic State (IS) militants were killed on Sunday in an airstrike by the US-led coalition aircraft in Iraq’s Nineveh province while security forces captured nine IS extremists in Salahudin province, the Iraqi military said.

Acting on intelligence reports from Nineveh’s Operations Command, the coalition aircraft conducted an airstrike against IS positions at an island in the Tigris river, named Hawi Aslan, near the town of Hammam al-Alil, some 20 km south of the provincial capital Mosul, a statement by the media office of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) said.

The airstrike resulted in the killing of eight of the extremist IS militants. (IANS)