Opposition to bolder laden trucks movement in Ampati region

TURA: Several organizations have joined hands with village headmen and women groups to demand a halt to the ongoing movement of trucks ferrying bolders to neighbouring Bangladesh by using the roads of south West Garo Hills district.

In a joint petition to the deputy commissioner of the district, organizations such as the Garo students union, A’chik Youth Council, Ampati Me’chik Society, Senior Citizens of the region and Nokmas and Laskars have called for a stop to the ongoing movement of heavy laden trucks with boulders passing through the district’s state highway (SH 12) which begins from Garobadha town all the way to Dalu border town by passing through Ampati, Zikzak and Mahendraganj.

These organisations pointed out that the newly laid road is getting damaged because of the daily movement of the trucks overloaded with boulders. They also brought to light the rising cases of road accidents in the district and attribute it to the reckless driving by the truck drivers.

“We have observed that many of these heavy laden trucks are carrying more than 9 tonnes of boulders against the road capacity leading to the destruction of the roads which is the lifeline for the general public,” stated the joint petition.

They cited an order of the Supreme Court of India which prohibits overloading of vehicles for public safety and pointed out that as per the court ruling the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the central rules lie with the state government and the district administration.

The organizations want a strict clampdown on the movement by these overloaded trucks by way of denying it permits and non-renewal of the vehicle registrations.