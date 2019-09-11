MDA Govt to appoint panel for education policy

SHILLONG: The state government will examine the need to form a committee of MLAs to give suggestion to the Centre before the national education policy is finalised.

After the Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh made the suggestion to form a committee of legislators during the question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We will get the matter examined”.

Earlier, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui informed that the state government has submitted its views on the draft national education policy to the Centre.

To a question by Lyngdoh about the policy, Rymbui said the state government has already sent a letter to the union government expressing its views before the MHRD Ministry.

Rymbui told the House that the government has always supported minorities as per the constitutional provisions in the state.

He was responding to a query if the government has adopted measures to defend article 29, 30(I), 30(II) of the Constitution of India and the role of education in the state.

He also informed that a task force on state curriculum framework has been notified earlier this year which is deliberating on the matter.