Meghalaya boys qualify for final round of National Football C’ship

Shillong: Meghalaya played out of their skin and made it two wins in two games by defeating Mizoram 1-0 in the Sub-Junior National Football Championship North East zone in Imphal on Tuesday and By winning against Assam on Sunday and against Mizoram on Tuesday.

With a strong display of football, Meghalaya have topped Group B and qualified for the final round of the tournament. Jony Bakordor Nongkhlaw scored the lone goal in the 68th minute.