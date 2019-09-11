Random weight checking of school bags in Hailakandi

From Our Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Random checking of school bags was carried out to find out if students carried bags beyond the prescribed weight in Hailakandi district of South Assam on Monday. During the sudden inspection carried out by the district level special squad, some students were found carrying school bags heavier than the prescribed limit. An awareness meeting was also held in Blue Flower School with the school principal, staff, parents and students. Block Elementary Education Officer, Hailakandi, Rajesh Chakravarti and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator, Barid Paul were also present. The drive held in collaboration with the District Transport Officer and his team, including enforcement inspector also simultaneously checked the school buses and vehicles to find out if they are fit enough to transport the school children. The district administration has constituted a district level special squad in August this year to reduce the load of school bags in primary, upper primary and high schools. “Frequent and intensive inspections will be carried out by the special flying squad to ensure the weight of the school bags does not exceed the prescribed limit,” said Inspector of Schools, Rajiv Kumar Jha, who happens to be the member-secretary. For Classes I-II, total weight of school bag is 1.5 kg, for III-V 2 to 3 kg, for VI-VII 4 kg, for VIII-IX 4.5 kg and for Class X 5 kg. The six-member district level special squad headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education) holds review meeting once in a month and submits report to the government.