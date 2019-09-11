Science seminar held at Williamnagar

TURA: A one-day District Level Students’ Science Seminar with the theme “Periodic Table of Chemical Elements : Impact on Human Welfare” organized by the District School Education Officer, East Garo Hills, was inaugurated by East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, at the DRDA Hall in Williamnagar, on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the seminar, the Deputy Commissioner spoke at length about the elements and their impact on human welfare and urged the students’ community to dedicate themselves to their studies and to discover new heights. He also interacted with the participating students.

In the inaugural function, presided by the Principal of Rongrenggre Govt. Higher Secondary School, S G Momin, the key-note address was delivered by DK Mishra, PGT in Chemistry of Jawahar Navodaya Vidiyalaya.

The welcome address was delivered by Ricky D Shira, Sub-Divisional School Education Officer while the vote of thanks was proposed by PK Jha, Science Teacher of Trinity Secondary School.

In the day-long seminar, G Thang, PGT in Bio-Chemistry and DK Mishra, PGT in Chemistry, both from the Jawahar Navodaya Vidiyalaya, Williamnagar, were in the panel of judges for the presentation of students basing on the theme for the day.

The participating schools in the seminar included Greenyard Secondary School, Sacred heart Higher Secondary School, Loyola Secondary School, Ferrando Memorial Secondary School, Trinity Secondary School, Educere Secondary School and Rongrenggre Govt. Higher Secondary School, Williamnagar, Holy Family Higher Secondary School, Rongjeng, St. Joseph Secondary School, Chidimit and St. Francis Secondary School, Songsak.