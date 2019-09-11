World Literacy Day celebrated across Garo Hills

TURA: World Literacy Day was celebrated in Garo Hills on Wednesday under the theme “Knowledge is Power: Information is Liberating’ in various functions organized to commemorate the occasion at different venues and districts of Garo Hills region. The celebration of the occasion took place on Wednesday in view of September 8 being a Sunday.

In Tura, the occasion was celebrated at SMELC Building, Dakopgre in Tura where Don Bosco College, Tura Principal, Rev Fr Bivan R Mukhim was the Chief Guest in a function organized by the District Unit of SSA, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Bivan Mukhim said that the present education scenario has changed tremendously and the students nowadays acquire more knowledge and power comparing to the earlier days and hence handling the students in this modern digital age is very difficult. He reiterated that providing internet facilities to his students for better communication and other requirements has resulted in the students avoiding regular classes and instead learn their lessons from the internet without attending the class. Therefore, in such a situation it is necessary for the teachers also to keep abreast of the information available and learn to mentor and give proper guidance to the students so that they can develop their skills for their future career.

Emphasizing on the importance of education, he said that nowadays there is a lot of competition among students and therefore, extra effort for preparation at all levels of education is necessary of which the primary level is the most sensitive in order to enable the students to achieve success in their future career. He added that nowadays learning is partly based on field studies and preparing projects, so the future mainly depends on the student while their parents and teachers can only provide learning skills and guide them on how to achieve success and become responsible citizens of the society in future.

During the function, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries felicitated the students who passed out their SSLC examinations 2019 successfully from KGVB Dadenggre, Selsella, Rongram, Jengjal and Dalu blocks. A distribution of Appreciation Certificates for KGVB, Jengjal for participating and winning in Water Conservation at State Level Competition and distribution of Educational Package to Out of School Children (OoSC) in the district also took place. It may be mentioned that the KGVB residential school has been opened for drop out girls of the district and their success in SSLC Examinations 2019 deserve accolades for both the teachers and students.

The occasion was celebrated in Ampati of South West Garo Hills in which Ampati Higher Secondary School Principal, Kimberline R Marak was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Marak stressed on the importance of literacy for environmental protection and pointed out in his message to the students that not knowing where to throw plastic waste can also be considered illiteracy.

“Most of the time, trees are cut to construct roads but there was one Engineer who instead curved the road to save a tree. There are always ways and means how literacy can help in environmental friendly development works,” he maintained.

As part of the celebration, Painting and Essay competitions were also organized prior to the event, the winners of which were felicitated on the occasion. In an effort to minimize school dropouts, newly enrolled out of school (OoSc) children were also given prizes to encourage them to continue schooling.

In Baghmara of South Garo Hills, the occasion was observed in a programme organized by the District School Education Officer and District Mission Coordinator, SSA at Pioneer’s Secondary School of the town.

Principal of Captain Williamson Memorial Government College, Dr Mina A Sangma who was the Chief Guest, while speaking on the occasion questioned if people were truly conscious about literacy, knowledge and environment and if not, there was still a need for improvement in the society.

While highlighting the importance of clean environment both in schools and in public places, Dr Sangma urged upon the teaching fraternity and the students as well to join their hands together in keeping their classrooms and the school compound clean and cited the example practiced in Japan. “In Japan, the school authorities give 15 minutes before classes to clean their classrooms, their school compound and even their toilets and there you will not see even a tiny piece of plastic packet littering the compound,” She said, while urging the students to follow their footsteps and stop littering in schools and other Public places.

Earlier, Baghmara SDSEO, S G Momin enlightened the gathering about the literacy rate of different states of India and said that the literacy rate of Meghalaya is only 78% which is very low compared to other neighboring states of our Country. He appealed the gathering to work on it and find the solution by reaching the unreached group of the society and by encouraging them and motivating them about the importance of education in this present world.

As part of the program, essay and painting competitions were also held and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Resubelpara in North Garo Hills too observed the day at SGSY Hall under Resubelpara C&RD Block where district Deputy Commissioner, S C Sadhu was the Chief Guest.

Speaking as the Chief Guest on the occasion, Sadhu said “literacy is not just about reading and writing but more about improving the capabilities of individuals so that they can live a life of respect and dignity”. The objective is to ensure people get the opportunity to education and are enabled to expand their skills in whatever field they are good at, he added.As part of the celebration the DC also spoke on Swachhta Pakwada, an ongoing programme on spreading cleanliness. To ensure cleanliness is promoted everywhere he sought the active participation of the public along with the administrators so that the mission of cleanliness is implemented effectively. While reiterating the need to sensitize students on sanitation, he called upon the teachers to inculcate hygienic practices in schools so that students may be able to live a healthy life and thereby improve the quality of education.

