College students given awareness on road safety

TURA: In the light of rising cases of accidents on roads leading to injuries and even loss of lives, the

Alumni Association of Don Bosco College, Tura together with the IQAC of the institution and Tura police held a Public Awareness Programme on Road Safety here in its premises on Thursday.

Rash and reckless driving by many drivers, poorly maintained vehicles and failure, many a times, by authorities to clamp down on speeding has led to innocent lives being lost. This week alone, two young school going children lost their lives due to rash driving in the Garo Hills.

While, an 8 year old girl was killed after being dashed by an auto rickshaw in Tikrikilla, a 12 year old boy returning from school was killed when the Mahindra pik up that he was riding on capsized on him near Selbalgre village of Rongra, 21 kms from Tura.

To raise awareness about the magnitude of this problem, students were given a day long briefing about road safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Clitzer A Sangma with the support of a team from the Tura Traffic Branch interacted with around two hundred students from B.A. first semester on road safety rules.

Highlighting the importance of road safety, Tura Police’s traffic in charge officer, Mr. Netra Rai, brought to the notice of the young students the ‘Do’s’ and ‘Don’ts’ required when one is behind the wheel driving.

He also explained the process to get a driving licence, talked about the common traffic signs and explained the rules and fines for defaulters especially under-age driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. The traffic officer advised the youth on the importance of wearing a helmet which has been proven to be a life saver in many a mishap.

The different traffic signs mandatory for drivers to follow on the roads were also displayed by the traffic unit team of Tura police.