CoMSO stir threat over Residents Act amendment

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) will launch an agitation if the government does not amend the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2012 during the ongoing Assembly session.

The session will conclude on September 13.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, president of CoMSO Robertjune Kharjahrin said it will hold a public rally in Shillong on September 17 at a venue to be declared later.

Besides, the organisation also called for a stay-off-the-road protest from 8 pm on September 20 till 6 am the next day and urged the people to join hands.

He said that the organisation received a verbal assurance that amendment will be brought by incorporating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) proviso in the existing Residents Act.

He added that the demand for the ILP in the state has been a long pending one. He said that the organisation had met the chief minister and deputy chief minister to discuss on shaping the Act by incorporating aspects of the ILP in the Act.

“We expected it to be tabled in this session. We should no longer delay this as we have seen that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is firm on bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and, coupled with the fallout of NRC, implementation of ILP cannot be delayed,” he said.

Kharjahrin also pointed out that despite having a weak Directorate of Infiltration many persons with no proper documents were apprehended. He added, “If ILP is implemented, it will be strengthened and will protect the state from influx.”

He said the state can no longer wait and be patient with the lackadaisical attitude of the government.

Sending a stern message to the government, he said that the organisation has been very constructive and soft but the government is adamant.

“If the government remains adamant and does not amend the Act either through an ordinance or special session, we will intensify the agitation,” Kharjahrin warned.